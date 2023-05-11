Police were called to a house on Longford Crescent, Bulwell, yesterday, Wednesday, May 10, at 5.25pm, following reports of a stabbing.

The victim, a man in his 50s, remains in hospital in a stable condition.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in custody while inquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Craig Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We believe it to be an isolated incident with no wider risk posed to the public.

“We understand an incident like this can cause concern, but I want to personally reassure people we have a suspect in custody. We have a group of officers working hard to understand what has happened.

“I want to ask anyone in the area at the time who may have any information to get in touch.”