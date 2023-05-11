Teen arrested after man knifed in Bulwell stabbing incident
A teenage suspect remains in custody after a man was stabbed in Bulwell.
Police were called to a house on Longford Crescent, Bulwell, yesterday, Wednesday, May 10, at 5.25pm, following reports of a stabbing.
The victim, a man in his 50s, remains in hospital in a stable condition.
A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in custody while inquiries continue.
Detective Inspector Craig Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We believe it to be an isolated incident with no wider risk posed to the public.
“We understand an incident like this can cause concern, but I want to personally reassure people we have a suspect in custody. We have a group of officers working hard to understand what has happened.
“I want to ask anyone in the area at the time who may have any information to get in touch.”
Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 542 of May 10.