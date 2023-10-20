Teenage burglar videoed vulnerable Bulwell victims as he mocked them while robbing them

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were alerted to a break-in at a property in Bulwell in the early hours of 4 August 2023 when the victim reported that an intruder was inside his house.

The victim, who is registered blind, said he believed a burglar had entered through the back door and stole a number of items before he was disturbed and shouted out to them.

The burglar, a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested by officers from Leicestershire Police on other matters and his mobile phone was seized.

The teenager burglar was sentenced at Nottingham Magistrate's Court. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Two videos found on the device showed him inside homes where he zoomed in on victims who were lying in their beds.

Detectives were able to identify the blind man as one of the victims and the offender admitted in interview that he had broken into the home of another vulnerable victim on the same street in Bulwell on the same night.

He said he hadn’t stolen anything after realising the woman was under medical treatment and was ‘hooked up to machines’.

When officers searched his home they found bank cards and a visual impairment card in the first victim’s name.

The boy pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 18 and was sentenced to a youth rehabilitation order which will include a curfew and a robbery and burglary programme.

Detective Inspector Julian Eminson-Ferry, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Finding an intruder in your home in the middle of the night would be a terrifying experience for any victim.

“However, it must have been even more frightening for this victim who is registered blind.

"I can’t begin to imagine what a confusing and disturbing ordeal this must have been for him.

“The teenager admitted in interview that he knew what he did was wrong and I hope he continues to reflect on how upsetting this must have been for these two vulnerable victims during the rehabilitation he has been ordered to carry out.