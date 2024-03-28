Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers were called to Spindle Gardens, Bulwell, after receiving reports of an ongoing disturbance outside an address.

After arriving at the scene at 3.45pm on Tuesday, March 26, police found a group of people restraining a suspect.

When a house window nearby was found to have been smashed, it quickly became apparent that the property had just been broken into.

A teenage burglary suspect has been arrested in Bulwell. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Two glass jars full of cash and food items that had been taken from the property were then found inside a bag close by.

Following this discovery, a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

DS Rob Palethorpe, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thanks to the fast response of our officers and the actions of members of the public, we were able to quickly arrest a suspect in a nearby break-in.

“All of the items taken during this incident were also recovered as a result of this response, so it was a great piece of work all round.

“Burglary is a horribly invasive crime that can have a huge impact on people’s lives – not just from a financial standpoint but an emotional one too.

“Nobody should be made to feel unsafe within the walls of their own home, so it’s for this exact reason why we carry out so much work as a force to target burglars.