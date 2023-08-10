Teenage Hucknall burglary suspect sniffed out by new police dog Rocket

Rocket, a two-year-old Belgian Malinois, joined Nottinghamshire Police in June and showed an exceptional ability to track suspects during his training.

Those skills were put to the test for the first time when he and his handler were called to an address in Knoll Avenue, Hucknall, after a motorbike was stolen from a garage.

Rocket later picked up a scent and led his handler towards a garden in Watnall Road, where a suspect was found hiding in a bush.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of burglary and was also detained in relation to the theft of a bicycle in Loughborough on 15 May this year.

He was later released on police bail and investigations into the whereabouts of the motorcycle are continuing.

Rocket’s exceptional nose was again put to the test in Basford after a suspect ran from a car that had been stopped by police.

The dog then led his handler towards a wooded area next to Nottingham College and a man was detained.

Two men, aged 35 and 30 were arrested and later released on bail.

A large quantity of cash was later recovered from the vehicle.

Superintendent Louise Clarke, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Police dogs are an invaluable part of the wider team and regularly allow us to find suspects and evidence we couldn’t have hoped to find without them.