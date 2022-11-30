Teenage Hucknall cinema break-in suspects arrested after being spotted by police drone
Two teenagers were arrested after they were spotted hiding in a Hucknall back garden by a police drone.
Officers had earlier been called to investigate a break-in at the town’s Arc Cinema on High Street, on Wednesday, November 23, at about 1.30am.
Nothing was taken and two suspects were later spotted by a police drone, huddled in the back garden of a house on Coupe Gardens.
The two boys, aged 16 and 15, were then arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary and criminal damage. The pair were later released on bail.
Sergeant Vince Saunders, chief pilot at Nottinghamshire Police’s drones unit, said: “Drones are a quick and cost-effective way to put an eye in the sky and give officers a three-dimensional view of any situation.
“This was the latest example of just how hard it is for suspects to hide from the law once a drone is put into the air."