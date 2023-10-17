Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The girl, who has requested to remain anonymous, was travelling home from West Nottinghamshire College in Mansfield when she was attacked and left with a concussion after an ‘unprovoked assault’ on the 141 bus in the Rainworth area.

The 16-year-old’s mum said the assault happened after five individuals joined the bus, including three teenage girls, a woman described as being in her 30s and a young boy described as being of secondary school age.

The anonymous student’s mum, who took to Facebook to ‘raise awareness’ about the assault and ‘urged parents to warn their children about the dangers of public transport’ said it was in the Rainworth area that the group ‘threw things’ at her daughter before one teenager ‘punched her in the face’ – leaving her concussed and terrified.

The assault occurred on the 141 bus from Mansfield to Hucknall.

According to the girl’s mum, the group then began hurling ‘vile comments and abuse’ at her daughter, threatening to follow her home.

She said: “Why is it okay for a 16-year-old to be a victim of an unprovoked attack on public transport and nothing be done about it?

“Not one person intervened or offered to help her.”

The victim said she is now too terrified to travel on the bus by herself.

The student’s parents have praised the college for their support and understanding.

A spokesperson for West Nottinghamshire College said: “We have been made aware of this unfortunate incident which happened on the public bus service and are supporting the student who suffered this unprovoked assault.”

Stagecoach East Midlands are ‘aware of the incident’ and are helping the police with their investigation.

Insp Jon Hewitt, district commander for Ashfield, said: “We are currently investigating an assault that took place on a bus between Mansfield and Hucknall on the afternoon of Monday, October 9.

“This was an utterly unacceptable act of violence perpetrated against a teenage girl and we are determined to catch up with the people responsible.

“As our investigation continues, we would like to hear from any additional witnesses who saw what happened in the moments before, during and after this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 492 of October 9, 2023.