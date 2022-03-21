The latest Hucknall and Bulwell cases up before Nottingham Magistrates' Court

Pierce Greenhop, 25, of Leonard Street, Bulwell, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and leaving the scene of accident on August 8 last year and was fined £200 and ordered to pay £500 compensation, as well as having 10 points put on his licence.

Adrian Blood, 36, of Hethersett Gardens, Bulwell, was fined £400 and ordered to pay £90 costs and a £40 victim surcharge, and given six points on his licence, after pleading guilty to doing 55mph in a 30mph zone on Bestwood Road in Bulwell on July 7, 2021.

Wayne Dickens, 41, of The Square, Bestwood Village, was fined £220, plus £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge, and had his licence endorsed with three penalty points for being caught doing 61mph in 50mph zone on the A610 Eastwood Bypass on July 2, 2021.

The cases were all heard at Nottingham Magistrates' Court. Photo: Google

Lewis Coxon, 19, of Brooklyn Close, Highbury Vale, was fined £660, plus £90 costs and £66 victim surcharge, and handed six penalty points after being caught driving without a licence or insurance and driving without due care and attention, on July 12, 2021.

Asher Laugharne, 27, of Edgeware Road, Bulwell, pleaded guilty to possession of class B and class C drugs, including mamba and cannabis, in Nottingham city centre on December 16, 2021, and was fined £175, plus £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Stuart Zabinec, 32, of Clayfield Close, Bulwell, pleaded guilty to drink-driving, having been stopped on December 18 last year, and was banned for 20 months, fined £576 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £58 victim surcharge.

Terry Worthington, 33, of Latham Street, Bulwell, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance after being stopped on February 24, and was banned from driving for six months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Victor Adesina, 46, of Woodley Square, Bulwell, was fined £440, ordered to pay £90 costs and a £44 victim surcharge and had his licence endorsed by six points, after being caught driving without a licence or insurance when stopped on June 9, 2021.

Brett Stocks, 41, of Cooper Close, Bulwell, pleaded guilty to not wearing a seatbelt when stopped on the A610 at Nuthal on May 31, 2021 and was fined £166, plus £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Mark Stooke, 50, of Lime Tree Road, Hucknall, was fined £40 and ordered to pay £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge, and given three points on his licence, after pleading guilty to doing 30mph in a 30mph zone on Bestwood Road in Bulwell on May 29, 2021.

Aaron Snape, 40, of Newmarket Road, Bulwell, pleaded guilty to drug-driving when found to be under the influence of substances, including cocaine, when stopped on January 22, 2022 and was banned for three years, fined £80 and ordered to pay a £95 victim surcharge.

Emma Tyas, 43, of Jenny Burton Way, Hucknall, pleaded guilty to stealing chocolate, make-up and eye shadow pallets to the total of £70.50 from Wilko in Bulwell on December 6, 2021 and was conditionally discharged for 12 months and ordered to pay £45 costs and a £22 victim surcharge.

Gary Swinn, 50, of Faulconbridge Close, Bulwell was fined £220, ordered to pay £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge and had his licence endorsed by three points for driving in excess of 50mph on the A610 Eastwood-Kimberley bypass on June 14, 2021 when 40mph and 50mph speed limits were in place.