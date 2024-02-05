Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Raul Marin, aged 23, entered a foot care clinic in Bulwell on January 3 and stole a £1,500 iPhone.

He had previously stolen a wallet and bank cards from a staff room at Starbucks, in South Parade, Nottingham on Christmas Eve and then struck again on New Year’s Eve when he stole £50 worth of wine from the Co-Op store in Middleton Boulevard, Nottingham.

Following his Bulwell raid, he then stole another iPhone, worth £1,000 from a takeaway in Bramcote on January 7, and finally, stole an iPad from a tattoo parlour in St James’ Street, Nottingham on January 25.

He was caught and arrested on January 30 after a police officer recognised him on CCTV footage and officers were able to track him down.

Marin, of Palin Street, Radford, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on January 31 and pleaded guilty to three commercial burglaries and two thefts.

He was jailed for 12 months.

PC Abby Pinnock, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Marin’s behaviour shows his complete lack of regard for other people and I am pleased he has been brought to justice.

“His offending had a significant impact on a number of people and I hope they can take some comfort in knowing that he is now behind bars.