Thug jailed after Hucknall attack which saw man assaulted with motorbike crash helmet

A thug who launched an unprovoked and violent attack on a man after being ejected from a Hucknall bar, has been jailed.
By John Smith
Published 12th Feb 2024, 07:00 GMT
The victim suffered serious facial injuries when he was punched in the face and struck with a motorbike helmet by Jack Langford.

His injuries included an orbital fracture, broken cheek bone, fractured nose and extensive bruising following the incident in the early hours of September 5, 2021 in High Street.

Langford, aged 28, of Langstrath Road, Clifton, was jailed for three years and three months after being convicted of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent following a trial at Nottingham Crown Court on Februrary 2.

Jack Langford was jailed for violently assaulting a man in Hucknall. Photo: Nottinghamshire PoliceJack Langford was jailed for violently assaulting a man in Hucknall. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
He had just been thrown out of a venue when he assaulted the victim who was sat on a motorbike outside.

Langford punched the man in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.

He then picked up the motorbike helmet and threw it with force at the victim’s face.

A doorman at the club intervened and threw Langford to the ground before he fled in the direction of the cemetery.

The victim required hospital treatment for his injuries and was left with no memory of the incident.

Detective Constable Bethany Sumner, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We were determined to get justice for the victim of this extremely unpleasant and completely unprovoked attack.

“Violent behaviour like this has no place on our streets.

“A detailed and thorough investigation by detectives led to Langford being identified as the offender.

“He continued to deny any involvement in the incident but was found guilty by a jury.

“I’m pleased the judge has now seen fit to put him behind bars.”