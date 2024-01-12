Police are searching for a thief who stole power tools after breaking into a shed at an NHS care provider in Hucknall.

The incident happened at the Nottingham Neuro Disability Centre on Hankin Street some time between 4pm on Friday, January 5 and 8am on Sunday, January 7.

A shed was entered using a key taken from a key box by a young male and a DeWalt drill and charger, Bosch drill and charger, and a DeWalt combination drill set were stolen.

Police are appealing for information on this incident and other incidents of burglary, theft and criminal damage reported in Hucknall.

Between 3.30pm and 4.55pm on Thursday, January 4 a TV was stolen from the Plane Tree Court nursing home.

At 3.45pm on Sunday,January 7, a moped with a black delivery box and a yellow sticker on the front screen was stolen from outside Pizza Hut on Portland Road by three offenders, who arrived on two mopeds and rode the delivery bike away in the direction of Bulwell.

The bike was fitted with a tracker and was traced and recovered.

At 5.30pm on Thursday, January 4, the front number plate was stolen from a silver Honda Civic VTEC car parked in the car park at Tesco on Ashgate Road.

Some time between Wednesday, January 3 and Monday, January 8, metal fencing and electric gates stacked at the bottom of the driveway at Autumn Court on Truman Drive, following storm damage, were stolen.

At 9.29pm on Monday, January 8, a white/grey/blue Polygon mountain bike with black wheels was stolen from outside the Tesco Express store on Annesley Road.

Reported at 8.33am on Thursday, January 4, an Ashfield Council CCTV camera on St Mary’s Way, had its wires cut.

Some time during the morning or early afternoon of Friday, January 5, a Ford Tranist van parked on Edward Close has its side windows smashed and rear doors forced.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents should email the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team at [email protected]