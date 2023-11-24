A man has been jailed after assaulting someone with a hatchet and a taser gun.

Robert Denison was armed with both weapons when he made his way to a flat in the Bestwood area.

After knocking on the door, a man the 40-year-old knew, but was having some issues with at the time, answered it.

Faced by the sight of his former friend, Denison immediately became aggressive and pulled out a taser, which he used on the man.

After being tasered in the stomach, the victim fell over, at which point Denison hit him in the leg with a hatchet he was also carrying.

At that point, the man managed to flee from the address, but was pursued by Denison, who attacked him with the taser again, before he could escape.

The victim sustained an open wound with a single fracture to his leg following the axe attack on July 10, as well as minor injuries to his chest from the taser gun.

After attending hospital two days later, the man underwent an operation, at which point the police were called and an investigation was launched that identified Denison.

He was located and arrested on July 13 with searches of his home and address then leading to the discovery of the axe, taser, and a large quantity of cannabis.

Denison was later charged in connection with the attack and later pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent, possessing a prohibited weapon, possessing class B drugs with intent to supply and possessing an offensive weapon in public.

Denison, of Rees Gardens, Top Valley, was jailed for two years and 11 months at Nottingham Crown Court on November 21.

Detective Constable Dionne Love, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Denison’s actions left a man he knew with serious injuries to his leg that resulted in him needing to go to hospital and undergo an operation.

“There is absolutely no excuse for anyone to behave in such a violent manner, while it is also illegal for anyone to carry in public the weapons Denison had with him that day.