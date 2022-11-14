Officers arrested three suspects and seized quantities of drugs and cash during two simultaneous raids on addresses in Hoefield Crescent and Brora Road, on November 14.

Two men, both aged 37, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class B drug.

An 18-year-old man was also detained on suspicion of conspiring to supply a class B drug.

Cash and drugs were seized and three people arrested during the raids on two Bulwell addresses. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Inquiries remain ongoing.

Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Gedling and City North Operation Reacher teams, as well as Bestwood neighbourhood policing officers, were involved in executing the warrants.

Sergeant James Carrington, of the Gedling Operation Reacher team, said: “We often find drug-related crime can go hand-in-hand with violence and weapons, such as knives.

“That’s why we are committed to using every tactic at our disposal to keep our communities safe from the harm caused by these related crimes.

“While we didn’t recover any weapons during this warrant, we did find significant amounts of drugs and cash and managed to stop a suspected drug dealer in his tracks.

“As a force we treat drug and knife offences with the utmost severity and work tirelessly day and night to prevent crime, using a mixture of education, positive engagement and enforcement, to keep our streets safe and bring offenders to justice.

“This was an excellent example of officers working together and acting on intelligence to tackle issues our communities have told us matter most to them.

“I can assure people we will continue to act on information and we want those seeking to carry out criminal activities to know we are coming for them and we will catch them and bring them to justice.”

If you have suspicions about criminal activity in the area where you live then please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Young people can also pass on information about crime completely anonymously, using a secure online form, through the youth service Fearless, which is a part of Crimestoppers.

The Fearless website offers young people non-judgemental advice so they can make informed decisions about reporting crime.

