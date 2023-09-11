Two arrested after circular saw used to rob Bulwell jewellers
A pair of offenders used a circular saw to smash a window at Gold Bulwellion in Commercial Road at around 3.40pm on Friday, September 8.
They then filled a bag with jewellery before fleeing the scene on a motorcycle.
Detectives have attended the scene, analysed CCTV footage and carried out other inquiries in the area as part of their investigation.
Two men, aged 29 and 38, have now been arrested on suspicion of robbery.
Detective Sergeant Al Prentice, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a brazen robbery on a popular local business so I am pleased two suspects have been arrested.
“Our investigation remains ongoing and we want to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened, or has any information which could help.
“Anyone who has any relevant CCTV, dashcam or Ring doorbell footage should contact officers on 101, quoting incident number 489 of 8 September 2023.”