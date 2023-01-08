The incident happened on Saturday, January 7, just after 6pm, at a business on Watnall Road.

A man entered the store and approached the till with his hand in his pocket, claiming he had a knife.

He then pushed the shopkeeper and took cash from the till.

Three men have been arrested in connection with the robbery and drugs offences

A second suspect remained nearby while the robbery took place.

Police reviewed CCTV footage and two men, aged 55 and 30, were traced to an address and arrested.

A third man was arrested for drug offences after being found in possession of cannabis and a quantity of cash.

Detective Sergeant Andrea Brown said: “This was a nasty and distressing incident.

“A man entered the store and used force to get behind the counter and steal cash from the till.

“We have acted fast to locate the offenders and made two arrests.