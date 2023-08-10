Violent Hucknall bully jailed for threats to bury ex-partner next to dead son

Nottingham Crown Court.

Corey Thrower initally denied making the threats while kicking the front door and banging on the windows of her home in Bulwell, on February 18, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

David Allan, prosecuting, said Thrower admitted vandalising his ex’s home in Bulwell by smashing the front and rear windows two days earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Halfway through his trial, Thrower, aged 27, of Nottingham Road, Hucknall, changed his plea to guilty and a related charge of intimidating a witness, which he denied, was discontinued.

Nottingham Crown Court heard their first child had died on February 15, 2021.

His campaign of violence left his ex-partner "vulnerable" as she was living with a new baby and a young child in a house with an insecure front door and smashed windows.

In statement she said she found it hard to sleep and difficult to socialise and reported feeling "constantly stressed and exhausted".

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Before he was remanded in prison I worried about what he would do because he is unpredictable," she said.

The court heard Thrower has 16 previous convictions for 26 offences, including assault, criminal damage, drug supply, and cannabis production, and he was fined for threatening and abusive behaviour and driving matters in November 2022.

"He said the worst thing he could possibly say he was trying to cause hurt,” said Chris Brewin, mitigating. “He accepts he would have caused a great deal of fear.

"He got in touch with the Crisis Team for his mental health last year. While he has been in prison he has been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and has been prescribed medication.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He accepts he has behaved like a bully. He doesn't want to be in and out of prison."

On Wednesday, Judge Stephen Coupleand told him: “For some reason you couldn’t behave properly towards her. You were violent and abusive. You caused considerable damage.

“The distress on her 999 call was plain for all to hear. She was terrified of you getting in.”