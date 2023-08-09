News you can trust since 1904
BREAKING
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle

Hucknall: 'Redundant' Edgewood school swimming pool to become school dining hall

A ‘redundant’ former swimming pool closed by a council will be removed from a school site and replaced with a new dining hall.
By Andrew Topping
Published 9th Aug 2023, 17:06 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 17:55 BST

Nottinghamshire Council will remove the former pool, at Edgewood Primary School, in Hucknall, after Ashfield Council agreed to close the site’s former leisure centre in 2020.

The Edgewood Leisure Centre closure, which officially came into effect in April 2021, came as the district council said it could no longer afford to support the leisure centre.

It withdrew its support, meaning the leisure centre did not have an operator from April 1, 2021, and the site was then handed back to the school’s landowner Nottinghamshire Council.

The mothballed swimming pool at Edgewood School will be turned into a dining room for pupilsThe mothballed swimming pool at Edgewood School will be turned into a dining room for pupils
The mothballed swimming pool at Edgewood School will be turned into a dining room for pupils
Most Popular

It has remained mothballed and out of use ever since, with the Conservative-led county authority saying it is now a ‘blight’.

The Ashfield Independent-led district council said at the time it was ‘committed’ to providing leisure facilities in Hucknall.

It has since completed work on the £5.5 million new learner pool at Hucknall Leisure Centre, which opened at the end of June and is seen as a replacement for the facilities at Edgewood.

Now, the Conservative-run county council has set out plans to remove the pool from the school and replace it with a dining area for pupils.

Read More
Hucknall care home labelled ‘inadequate’ following inspection

The council will invest £356,208 to remove the pool, which it describes in papers as ‘redundant’.

A ‘breakout space’ would also be included in the plans alongside replacement cladding in the existing sports hall.

It’s part of a wider £9.2 million spend by the authority on school improvements that will see 20 sites supported with vital repairs.

Coun Keith Girling (Con), cabinet member for economic development and asset management at the county council, said the changes are needed.

In a statement, he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “In 2021, Ashfield Council closed the leisure centre at Edgewood and returned the closed pool to the school and Nottinghamshire Council.

“We have maintained the vacant property since and it has been a blight on the school.

“Therefore, we have progressed proposals for a project to bring it into use for the benefit of the school.

"The school has welcomed this.

“The works form part of a recently approved programme of capital works across the maintained school estate which will be undertaken on a prioritised basis over the next two years.”

Related topics:Hucknall Leisure CentreHucknall