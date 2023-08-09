Nottinghamshire Council will remove the former pool, at Edgewood Primary School, in Hucknall, after Ashfield Council agreed to close the site’s former leisure centre in 2020.

The Edgewood Leisure Centre closure, which officially came into effect in April 2021, came as the district council said it could no longer afford to support the leisure centre.

It withdrew its support, meaning the leisure centre did not have an operator from April 1, 2021, and the site was then handed back to the school’s landowner Nottinghamshire Council.

The mothballed swimming pool at Edgewood School will be turned into a dining room for pupils

The Ashfield Independent-led district council said at the time it was ‘committed’ to providing leisure facilities in Hucknall.

It has since completed work on the £5.5 million new learner pool at Hucknall Leisure Centre, which opened at the end of June and is seen as a replacement for the facilities at Edgewood.

Now, the Conservative-run county council has set out plans to remove the pool from the school and replace it with a dining area for pupils.

The council will invest £356,208 to remove the pool, which it describes in papers as ‘redundant’.

A ‘breakout space’ would also be included in the plans alongside replacement cladding in the existing sports hall.

It’s part of a wider £9.2 million spend by the authority on school improvements that will see 20 sites supported with vital repairs.

Coun Keith Girling (Con), cabinet member for economic development and asset management at the county council, said the changes are needed.

In a statement, he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “In 2021, Ashfield Council closed the leisure centre at Edgewood and returned the closed pool to the school and Nottinghamshire Council.

“We have maintained the vacant property since and it has been a blight on the school.

“Therefore, we have progressed proposals for a project to bring it into use for the benefit of the school.

"The school has welcomed this.