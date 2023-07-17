Ashfield Council and operator Everyone Active threw a pool party which was attended by dozens of local residents and ward councillors.

There was also free face painting and balloon modelling on offer.

The council has now spent £5.5 million on Hucknall Leisure Centre, as part of a £22.5m investment into the district’s leisure centres, which has transformed Hucknall Leisure Centre into a fully equipped, modern facility.

Families flocked to Hucknall Leisure Centre to celebrate the official opening of the new £2.7million family pool.(Photo by: Ashfield Council)

The second pool is specifically designed for swimming lessons with a warmer temperature and a Poolpod for accessible entry.

It is the final piece of a two-year programme in Hucknall that has included a new gym, refurbished reception and main entrance area, three new group exercise studios – a multi-purpose exercise studio, indoor cycling studio and Earth studio – refurbished wet side changing rooms to a changing village, redecoration and refurbishment of the squash courts and sports hall floor and a a new health hub facility.

The new changing village uses new cubicles and lockers to create a fully accessible space that gives all users more privacy and groups and families more spaces to change together.

Along with cubicles to accommodate families and individuals, the upgrade also includes new lockers, sinks and hair drying facilities.

Coun Chris Huskinson, council executive lead for leisure, health and wellbeing, said: “The council has invested a huge amount of money into Hucknall Leisure Centre and we know the residents of Hucknall are going to enjoy this new addition.

“We are extremely proud to prioritise the health and wellbeing of our residents and we’d love for families to try out the new pool.”

Lorenzo Clark, Everyone Active contract manager, said: “The learner pool has been a big hit with the local community so far. The lessons taking place in the pool are enabling children and adults to have fun and be active, while teaching a skill which will prove invaluable throughout their lives.

“We offer award-winning lessons for all ages, with child classes starting at four months, and would encourage people to contact the leisure centre for more information if they are interested in increasing their water confidence.”