Hucknall care home rated 'inadequate' after latest Care Quality Commission inspection

CQC had previously rated The Orchard Care Home on Papplewick Lane ‘good’ in the key categories of caring and responsive, but ‘’requires improvement’ for well-led, safe and effective.

This latest inspection focused just on those latter three key themes, but all were rated ‘inadequate’ giving the home an overall rating of ‘inadequate’.

In their newly published report, CQC inspectors said: “This means the service is therefore in ‘special measures’ and the CQC will now request an action plan from the home’s management to improve the standards and will work alongside them and the Local Authority to monitor progress.”

The Orchard Care Home in Hucknall has been rated 'inadequate' after its latest inspection. Photo: Google

The latest inspection report praised the home’s staff, saying they were caring and the residents were happy with the support they received.

However, in other areas, the report was critical. Your Dispatch has contacted the home for comment.

Inspectors said: "People were not supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff did not support them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests; the policies and systems in the service did not support this practice.

"People were not always supported to take their medicines in a safe way. People were not always supported by staff trained to meet their needs. Poor risk management meant people were not always safe.

"Staff understood they had a responsibility to protect people from abuse but systems and processes in places meant incidents were not recorded or investigated appropriately.

“Governance and management at the service was not effective which placed people at risk of living in an unsafe environment.

"The culture of the service was not always empowering or dignified for autistic people or people with a learning disability.”

The report also said the care provider ‘failed to ensure they were working within the principles of the Mental Capacity Act.’