Officers’ interests peaked after they spotted the car heading along Bulwell High Road in the town on Sunday, February 26, just before 8.45pm.

They became suspicious of the vehicle and were quick to follow it and then pull over the driver.

After hearing multiple phones continuously ringing from the vehicle, and acting on intelligence, a search was conducted which led them straight to a large quantity of cash hidden inside a bag, which also contained a baseball bat.

Officers became suspicious after seeing the car being driven erratically

Following a search in custody, a bag of suspected class A drugs was found.

An officer was also bitten as he attempted to carry out a search.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs, assault of an emergency worker, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He remains in custody as the investigation continues.

PC Alyse Jones, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Acting on intelligence and realising not everything was as it seemed with multiple phones ringing at once, it was thanks to our officers acting on their suspicions that an arrest was made.

“Thankfully the custody officer did not receive any serious injuries, but this sort of behaviour will never be tolerated by us as a force.