The incident happened overnight between Tuesday, October 10 and Wednesday, October 11 at the shop on Emperors Way when the raiders smashed a window to gain entry and pulled out the tills – but it is not know if anything was ultimately stolen.

Police are also appealing for information and witnesses to several other recent incidents of theft, burglary, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour in Hucknall.

At 12.45pm on Wednesday, October 11, four or five males, wearing balaclavas, sunglasses and masks jumped over a back gate and entered a house on Charles Street and stole a black electric Cube bike with blue handlebar grips and pedals.

Police are appealing for information after a charity shop was raided by thieves. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Between 10pm on Sunday, October 8 and 7am on Monday, October 9 in Watnall Road, the Top Shell roof for the back of a silver Nissan Navara pickup was stolen.

Between 6.30pm on Tuesday, October 10 and 4.30am on Wednesday, October 11 a white Mercedes Sprinter van parked on Bakewell Lane was broken into and Stanley Tool backpack, DeWalt drill and impact driver, along with two batteries, a hammer drill, electric drivers, spanner set and other tools were stolen.

Between 11.45am and 12noon on Monday, October 9 a brown leather-look shoulder bag containing house and car keys, two USB leads and a red diary, was stolen in Costa Coffee on High Street.

Around 1.54pm on Monday, October 9, a survey instrument set up on a tripod near Butlers Hill School on Broomhill Road was stolen by a white male in black clothing as he rode past on a pushbike.

Overnight between Friday, October 6 and Saturday, October 7 a window was smashed on a house on St Mary’s Way.

Between 10.50am and 12.52pm on Sunday, October 8 front door and door handle was damaged on a property on Belvoir Street.

Around 10.24pm on Sunday, October 8 a front door window smashed on a property on Ruffs Drive.

At 6.25am on Tuesday, October 10 October the windscreen was smashed on white Ford Transit Tourneo minibus parked on Ruffs Drive.

At 6pm on Tuesday, October 10, there were reports of a group of young boys on the roof of the Pilgrim Oak pub on High Street.