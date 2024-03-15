Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At 5.19pm on Friday, March 8, an object was thrown at a passing tram at the Butler’s Hill stop, off Storey Gardens, Hucknall smashing a window.

At 12.23am on Saturday, March 9, again in Storey Gardens, two males ran up from the direction of tram stop and threw stones at a house smashing an upstairs window and causing damage to one downstairs window.

And at 5pm on Tuesday, March 12 in the car park at Hucknall tram stop on Ashgate Road, a red Toyota Aygo car had it’s bonnet dented by someone jumping on it.

The window was smashed on a moving tram as it went through Butler's Hill. Photo: Google

Police are appealing for information on these and other incidents of burglary and criminal damage.

Between some time on Tuesday, March 12 and 12am on Wednesday, March 13 March in Moor Road, Bestwood Village, the padlock was cut from an outbuilding door to gain entry and a white Identiti P-45 model push bike with ‘Identiti’ in black writing on the frame, Zocchi Bomber forks, Halo Tornado wheels and blue handlebars was stolen, along with an archery kit in a blue rucksack, a bush craft hatchet and a 21in Tramontina Brazilian machete with a black resin handle.

During the night of Tuesday, March 5, a garage door was damaged at a property in St John’s Crescent, Hucknall.

At 5.20pm on Friday, March 8, a white male, aged 14-16 years-old, wearing a black jacket with the hood up, black tracksuit bottoms, black trainers and a backpack, threw a brick at the window of the Bestwood Store on Bestwood Road, Hucknall, smashing the glass.

Some time during the evening of Sunday, March 10 on the A611/Dorey Way, Hucknall, the access plate on a street lighting standard was opened and the fuse board cover damaged, resulting in all the street lights being switched off.

At 8.41pm on Tuesday, March 12, all the windows were smashed on a grey Toyota saloon car parking on Storey Gardens.

Anyone with any information about any of these incident should email the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team at [email protected]