Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witness and information after a series of vandal attacks on new houses being built on the former Hucknall Town FC ground on Watnall Road.

The first incident happened some time before 10.34am on Thursday, Septemer 19 when the site was broken into and windows of houses under construction were smashed.

Later the same day, at 7.42pm, a group of youngsters were reported throwing bricks at the windows of houses on the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some time between 4pm on Friday, September 20 and 7am on Monday, September 23, five or six windows to houses on the site were smashed and one property was entered but nothing was stolen.

Police are appealing for information after a series of vandal attacks at the new housing being built on Hucknall Town FC's old ground. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

And at 6.22pm on Saturday, September 21, a group of seven or eight teenagers, all in dark tracksuits, were seen throwing rocks at houses under construction.

Police are also appealing for information on other incidents of burglary, theft and criminal damage reported in Hucknall.

Possibly at 1.10am on Tuesday, September 24, three hammers, screwdrivers and other small items were stolen from a garage on Canberra Crescent, but later found and recovered from a footpath just off the old airfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between 5.15pm and 6.48pm on Thursday, September 19, red Carrera Karkinos mountain bike, with a mudguard missing was stolen from outside Hucknall Leisure Centre on Linby Road, where it had been chained up.

Overnight between Friday, September 20 and Saturday, September 21, a set of alloy wheels for a BMW, a jacuzzi pump, ladder, drills and tools were stolen from a garden on Shelton Avenue.

At 1.23pm on Sunday, September 22 at a house on St Patrick’s Road, an electricity meter was stolen by thieves in a white van, with wording relating to ground works and a picture of a digger on the side, which then drove off down Ullswater Drive.

Between 3pm and 4.40pm on Saturday, September 21, the paint was scratched on a blue Polestar 2 car parked on a driveway on Kenbrook Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 9pm on Thursday, September 19 in Portland Road, a girl was left feeling shaken and intimidated after a group of around six to eight people on electric bikes kept following her as she walked home – no threats were made and they did not speak to the girl.

Anyone with any information should email [email protected] or call 101.