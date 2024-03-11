Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called to a report of a disturbance in Vine Terrace at 12.10am on Monday, March 11.

Officers found marks on the side of the vehicle’s tyres.

An axe was recovered from the scene, while a man reported being assaulted during the same incident.

An axe was recovered from the scene by police. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

A 38-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, common assault and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

She remains in custody for questioning.

Inspector Jayne Clarke, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I’d like to reassure the local community this was an isolated incident involving persons known to each other and that there is no wider risk to the public.

“Officers were quickly in attendance and brought the incident to a safe conclusion.

“It’s important that we continue to reiterate that the use of weapons will never be tolerated on our streets.