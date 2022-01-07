Gemma Plaskett, 34, of Bancroft Street, Bulwell, pleaded not guilty when she appeared via video link at a plea and trial preparation hearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday, January 5, charged with throwing corrosive fluid on a person with intent to do grievous bodily harm and a second count of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Arron Hamilton, 34, of Ripley in Derbyshire and Claire Plaskett, 36, of Longmead Drive, Arnold also appeared at the same hearing and both pleaded not guilty to the charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The alleged incident happened in Bancroft Street in Bulwell, at around 11.45pm on November 25.

Plaskett and her two co-defendants appeared via video link at Nottingham Crown Court

The victim suffered eye injuries and damage to her clothing.

Another woman was allegedly assaulted, suffering multiple facial fractures and broken ribs after being punched and kicked.