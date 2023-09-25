Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident happened at 8.30am on Thursday, September 14 on Yorke Street.

The woman put her handbag on the ground as she got her children into her car, but the bag, which contained bank cards and a Samsung 21 SE mobile phone, was grabbed by a white male, of slim build, wearing dark clothing and a black hoodie, who made off towards Market Place.

Police are also appealing for information on other incidents in Hucknall of burglary, theft, criminal damage and anti-social behavior.

Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for information on a number of incidents in Hucknall. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Around 1.35pm on Sunday, September 17, a tall white male, with black hair, and in his early 30s, wearing a black jumper and black trousers pulled over a vape stand in the Your Local store on Broomhill Road, smashing vapes, before leaving the shop.

Between Sunday, September 17 and 9am on Tuesday, September 19, a window panel was broken on the door of a property on Chatsworth Drive.

At 5.30pm on Wednesday, September 20, an attempt was made to break into a house on George Street – two young lads were seen running away.

At 2.55am on Friday, September 15, the door to a hairdressers on High Street was forced by two males and a gaming machine was damaged

Between 1pm on Friday, September 15 and 7am on Monday, September 18, drills, stainless glass and welding equipment were stolen from an engineering works on Wigwam Lane.

Overnight between Friday, September 15 and Saturday, September 16 a white Citroen C3 parked on Ogle Street had its windows smashed – a hammer was left on the dashboard.

Around 1.30pm on Wednesday, September 2, a male broke a ‘For Sale’ sign in half at house on Station Street.

Around 6.05pm on Wednesday, September 20, in the Tesco car park on Ashgate Road, a white male with a black eye on his right side, wearing black clothing, punched an Audi A5 TDI car, denting the bodywork.

At 10.23am on Friday, September an off-road bike was reported being ridden around the children’s play area in Merlin Park off Airfield Way by a person dressed in dark clothing with a black face covering and no helmet.