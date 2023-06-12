NFRS tweeted that fire engines and an aerial platform were sent to tackle the blaze on Capcorn Close yesterday, Sunday, at about 4pm.

People were asked to avoid the area and nearby residents told to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke.

The fire happened at a house on Capcorn Close. Photo: Google

Fire crews extinguished the flames and began leaving later that evening, leaving the three crews and the aerial platform to dampen down.

NFRS later tweeted: “We have now left the scene and handed this incident over to partners at Nottingham City Homes.

"Thank you to members of the public for your understanding this afternoon while we tackled this fire.”

NFRS investigators returned to the site at 6am today, Monday, to complete their investigation.

