Electrical fault ruled to be the cause of Highbury Vale house fire
NFRS tweeted that fire engines and an aerial platform were sent to tackle the blaze on Capcorn Close yesterday, Sunday, at about 4pm.
People were asked to avoid the area and nearby residents told to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke.
Fire crews extinguished the flames and began leaving later that evening, leaving the three crews and the aerial platform to dampen down.
NFRS later tweeted: “We have now left the scene and handed this incident over to partners at Nottingham City Homes.
"Thank you to members of the public for your understanding this afternoon while we tackled this fire.”
NFRS investigators returned to the site at 6am today, Monday, to complete their investigation.
A spokesman confirmed to your Dispatch that the blaze was accidental and caused by an electrical fault.