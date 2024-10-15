Dog killed and owner seriously injured after being hit by car in Hucknall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are seeking the public’s help after a woman and her dog were hit by a car in Hucknall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision happened at the junction of Annesley Road and St Mary’s Way in the town opposite the Tesco Express supermarket at around 3.30pm on Wednesday, October 9.

The woman was taken to hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening but could be life-altering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dog was badly injured and sadly had to be put to sleep following the collision.

The incident happened at the junction of St Mary's Way and Annesley Road opposite Tesco Express. Photo: Google

The driver initially stopped but then left the scene without exchanging any details with the injured woman.

She has since come forward and spoken to officers.

As part of the investigation, officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision and are also asking for any motorists who were in the area around the time of the incident to check their dashcam footage and to come forward if they have captured the incident or its aftermath.

PC Kirsty Woodhead, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The incident happened opposite a Tesco Express and is likely to have been witnessed by anyone entering or leaving the shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s possible you have may have dashcam footage that captures the incident.

“Please check your dashcam and come forward if you have information that could assist our investigation.

“Likewise, if you saw what happened and have any information that may be relevant to our inquiries, please call us on 101 quoting incident number 472 of 9 October 2024, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”