When a local fire crew visited her primary school, Sophie’s life changed forever.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wide-eyed with excitement, she fired off question after question, held the hose reel jet with both hands, and told the firefighters that one day, she wanted to be just like them.

Fast forward to 2016, and Sophie made that dream a reality. Today, she is not only a firefighter but has become a crew manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That day planted the seed of a dream, and in 2016, I was lucky enough to make it a reality. It’s been everything I hoped it would be and more.”

From childhood dream to Nottinghamshire firefighter

The path to her dream career wasn’t straightforward. Having dyslexia made the written exams a huge challenge. She applied to services across the country, excelling in the physical and practical tests, only to stumble at the written stage. But she refused to give up, with the support of a tutor, she found new ways of learning – and finally passed.

“It was proof that perseverance and resilience truly are the keys to success. If you want something enough, and you’re willing to fight for it, you can achieve it.”

As a former professional athlete, the physical tests came naturally. But she saw them as more than just a personal challenge – they were an opportunity to push back against stereotypes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a woman entering what was traditionally seen as a man’s job, I wanted to show that gender doesn’t define strength, capability, or potential. I wanted to be seen as an equal – not just ‘fit for a woman’, but fit, full stop.”

Now established in her role, she describes being a firefighter as like no other job in the world.

“The bonds you build are like no other – you become part of a second family. You’re trusted to protect your community, support people on the worst day of their lives, and make a real difference.”

The role brings challenges and emotional moments, but also camaraderie, laughter, and a deep sense of pride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Beyond the incidents, it’s the small moments that stay with you, the laughter over a cup of tea, the camaraderie after a tough job, the sense of pride when you know your crew have helped someone. It’s a role full of memories, meaning, and moments that you’d never experience anywhere else!”

Her message to anyone thinking about applying is clear:

“Go for it, give it everything you’ve got. It won’t always be easy, but it will be worth it. If this is your dream, chase it with everything in you.”

And for those who may never have considered firefighting?

“So many people think it’s just about putting out fires – but the role is so much broader. From road traffic collisions to rescues from height and water to community safety work and school visits, no two days are the same.”

Her story is one of resilience, breaking barriers, and staying true to a childhood dream. Now, she’s using that story to inspire others to follow in her footsteps.

If a firefighting career sounds like it could be for you sign up here