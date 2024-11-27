Investigation underway after person was hit by a train in Ashfield
The incident happened around lunchtime on Tuesday, November 26 near Kirkby station, which is on the Robin Hood Line that runs between Nottingham and Worksop and serves Kirkby, Mansfield, Mansfield Woodhouse, Sutton, Hucknall, Bulwell, Newstead, Shirebrook, Creswell and Langwith-Whaley Thorns.
Train operator East Midlands Railway reported that the line was closed for a period and services initially experienced delays of up to an hour when trains started running again.
British Transport Police have now begun an investigation into what happened.
In a statement, they said: “Officers were called to a report of a casualty on the tracks just before midday on Tuesday, November 26 near Kirkby.
“Officers and paramedics attended and a person was found with severe injuries and has been taken to a place of safety to receive medical care.
"The incident is being investigated.”
