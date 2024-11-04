Man dies in Hucknall house fire as crews respond to 'serious' incident
In the early hours of Monday morning (November 4), firefighters from Hucknall and Stockhill Fire Stations responded to a “serious incident” in Hucknall, as reported by a spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.
A fire investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the fire.
Firefighters from Hucknall and Stockhill Fire Station attended the fire, following a call just before 1am on Monday, November 4, by a neighbour who could smell smoke coming from the property.
Unfortunately, the man was pronounced dead on scene.
A fire investigation is now ongoing to determine the cause.
Group manager of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, Richard Cooper, said: “This really is a sad and tragic incident, and I would like to send my sincere condolences to the gentleman’s family and friends.
“I would also like to thank the emergency services that responded to this incident.
“There will still be a fire service presence in the area today, whilst we complete our outstanding investigations, and firefighters will be in the area soon to offer support to local residents.
“It is extremely important that in the meantime, members of the public understand the importance of closing all internal doors when leaving their home or going to bed, and to have working smoke alarms – each property should have one working smoke alarm on each floor, they should be tested weekly, and replaced every ten years.”
You can read further information about staying safe in the home at www.notts-fire.gov.uk/community/safety-in-your-home/.