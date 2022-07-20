Volunteers needed to help keep Bulwell rivers and streams flowing cleanly

A dedicated group of people already carries out monthly clear-up sessions of the river in the town but more hands are always welcome.

Coun Ethan Radford (Lab), who represents Bulwell at Nottingham City Council, said: “The River Leen is an asset for Bulwell, offering a lovely walk beside the water down to Basford, somewhere to sit and watch the world go by on Bulwell Bogs and somewhere for children to play in the summer by the splash park.

"It is also a thriving natural habitat for wildlife, home to various kinds of fish, birds and insects.

Coun Ethan Radford regularly joins volunteers helping keep the River Leen clean

"Sadly, some choose to treat this wonderful asset like a dump, throwing they’re waste in there like tyres, drink cans, glass bottles and other such rubbish.

"This isn’t fair on the people who want to enjoy the natural beauty of the Leen, or the wildlife that live in it.

“Once a month, I put on my waders and marigolds and join local volunteers to roll our sleeves up and wade into the water to remove as much of this rubbish as we can.

"The Environment Agency are responsible to keeping the river clean, but it’s a massive job.

"But when we all do our bit, it makes all the difference.

“If you’d like to join us, we meet every third Saturday of the month at the Bulwell tram stop car park at 10:30am.