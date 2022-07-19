Cast a vote for Bestwood Country Park in search for nation's favourite green gem

Bestwood Country Park is a jewel in the local crown

The park, which spans 650 acres, has been nominated in the Field Trust’s awards scheme.

But it needs your support by heading online and casting your vote.

And MP for Bestwood Village and Hucknall, Mark Spencer, has joined the call for people to just that.

“I am calling on the people of Sherwood to vote Bestwood Country Park as the UK’s Favourite Park in the Field Trust’s 2022 Awards,” he said.

“This is an incredible opportunity for our constituency to be recognised for its fantastic green spaces that have acted as a sanctuary for so many of us during the unprecedented times of the last two years.”

Bestwood Country Park is one of the 364 parks and green spaces in the running to for the awards.

The historic location is jointly owned by Gedling Borough Council and Nottinghamshire County Council and sits between Arnold and Bestwood village.

The park has varied landscape, wildlife and industrial heritage and has become popular with walkers, cyclists and bird watchers as well as those coming to see the unique Bestwood Winding Engine House – a reminder of the area’s coal-mining past.

Voting is now open at www.fieldsintrust.org/favourite-parks and will close at noon on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Mark Spencer added: “The Field Trust’s UK’s Favourite Park Award gives us an opportunity to celebrate the contributions these green spaces deliver for our neighbourhoods and communities day in, day out.

“We are so lucky to live in an area of the country that is home to such rich and historic natural beauty.

"This is the perfect opportunity for the people of Sherwood to join together and celebrate our constituency and its green spaces on a national stage.