Fire terror leaves ex-Hucknall woman looking for temporary home back in the town

Sarah Tomlinson was asleep at her home in Rainworth when she was woken by people frantically banging on her door telling her to get out of the house.

She posted on Facebook: “The scariest thing in the world happened.

"My neighbour’s house caught fire and a gas explosion happened.

"The whole street was banging my door down to wake me up."

A number of fire engines attended the site and an investigation into the cause of the blaze is now underway.

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Eight appliances, including the aerial ladder platform, were mobilised to reports of a fire in Rainworth on Tuesday, April 19 shortly after 10pm.

"Upon arrival, the fire was well alight and located in the garden of the property.

This picture from footage of the fire captured by one of Sarah Tomlinson's neighbours shows the terrifying extent of the blaze

"One female had self-rescued before we arrived on scene.

Cadent Gas and Nottinghamshire Police also attended this incident and Cadent Gas were able to confirm an external gas leak and isolated the gas supply.

"Nottinghamshire Police assisted Cadent with the evacuation of neighbouring properties.

The aftermath of the fire shows the huge damage caused by the blaze

Two properties were involved in the fire, with one of the properties being severely damaged.

“A fire investigation has now been completed and we are assisting Nottinghamshire Police with further investigations.”

But while Sarah and her family escaped unharmed they now cannot go back to their home until investigations have been completed and repairs to their property are completed.

She said: "Thankfully, we got out unharmed but we’re now homeless.

"We are currently in a hotel for a few weeks but need somewhere temporary to live for up to six months, so if anyone knows any houses to rent, preferably Hucknall let me know but obviously it’s only short-term.

Sarah, who is originally from Hucknall, added that she works in the town so it was more convenient for her and her family to find somewhere there.