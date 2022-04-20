Hucknall folk thanked for huge support of #Sleep1000 project for Ukrainian refugees

The project, named #Sleep1000, was organised by members of West Hucknall Baptist Church and supported by, amongst others, Hucknall lad and Nottingham Forest captain Joe Worrall.

The mission saw sleeping bags, blankets, bandages, torches and flasks delivered to refugees in the Polish city of Krakow.

In all the journey took 26 hours and covered 1,194 miles.

The unloading team including members of #Sleep1000, Ukrainian refugees and church volunteers in Krakow

Three vans made the trip and any excess aid that couldn’t be shipped at the time went via a haulage firm in Sutton.

So packed were the vans thanks to the generosity of Hucknall people, it took two-and-a-half hours to unload them in Krakow.

All the transport costs for the trip were covered thanks to sponsorship from local businesses and the medical supplies donated or purchased have now been shipped over the Polish border into Ukraine, along with some of the sleeping bags.

Well known local man Ben Marshall, one of the organising group, said: “The trip was a huge success.

“There were a few border and customs stops but they were all very accommodating and supportive of what we were doing.

"Logistically everything went well and according to plan.

"The love, kindness and generosity we’ve experienced has been beyond overwhelming.

"It’s genuinely reduced me to tears a couple of times during all this.

“I want to say a personal thank you to every individual, business, school and organisation that helped us get this stuff to the incredible people of Ukraine.

"People got involved, supported and helped in any way they could and I know we’ve seen the very best of our community at work this last few weeks – thank you.

"The situation out there is constantly changing and I’ve no doubt that in the not too distant future, there’ll be chance to help again, probably in different ways.

"There’s already conversations about taking a team out to Ukraine to help rebuild, as soon as it’s safe to do so.