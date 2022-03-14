Nottingham Forest's Joe Worrall calls on fans to donate to Hucknall #Sleep1000 appeal at Wednesday's home game with QPR
Nottingham Forest skipper Joe Worrall has called on fans to help the Hucknall #Sleep1000 campaign for Ukrainian refugees at this Wednesday’s home game against QPR.
Worrall, who hails from Hucknall, was speaking to Forest TV and talked about the campaign being run by his friend Ben Marshall to send sleeping bags and thermal blankets and other essential items, to refugees who have fled to Krakow in Poland.
Worrall said the support the appeal had already received had been ‘amazing’ but also urged people to keep doing their bit to help the people of Ukraine.
Supporters are invited to donate sleeping bags and blankets on Wednesday evening, March 16, ahead of Forest’s clash with QPR, at the donation point at in the Brian Clough Stand car park between 6.15pm and 7.45pm.