Joe Worrall has spoken publicly of his support for the Hucknall #Sleep1000 campaign

Worrall, who hails from Hucknall, was speaking to Forest TV and talked about the campaign being run by his friend Ben Marshall to send sleeping bags and thermal blankets and other essential items, to refugees who have fled to Krakow in Poland.

Worrall said the support the appeal had already received had been ‘amazing’ but also urged people to keep doing their bit to help the people of Ukraine.