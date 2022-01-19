Fire broke out at The Oxford pub on Highbury Road earlier this morning.

Flames were seen erupting from the pub roof and the road was closed while firefighters dealt with the blaze.

The road closure caused knock-on problems for traffic and public transport with Nottingham City Transport (NCT) tweeting that Yellow 68 and 69 buses were unable to reach stops on Highbury Road between Piccadilly and Bulwell Bus Station.

The fire broke out at The Oxford pub on Highbury Road in Bulwell. Photo: Nicole Coley Madscriv

However, NCT has now tweeted that the road is re-open and services are running normally again.

No-one was thought to be in the building at the time of the fire.