Former Grenadier Guard from Bulwell reminisces ahead of King Charles III’s Coronation

Roy Blake, aged 89, served for three years in the Grenadier Guards after turning 18 in 1952.

After extensive training, Roy, who now lives at Fairway View Care Home, Swale Close, Bulwell, stood for hours in the iconic uniform and bearskin hat during Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953, lining the streets with his fellow guards in the pouring rain.

He said: “She was a great Queen, and an example to us all. She did this country proud for 70 years and saw us through some hard times, but we are all stronger for it.”

Roy Blake.

Roy is now looking forward to celebrating the coronation of King Charles III with the residents at Fairway View and the local community.

He said: “I’m not impressed that I haven’t received my invitation from the King yet!

“I think coronations remind people of our country’s history, and what we’ve built on. I’m looking forward to watching the coronation in the cinema room at Fairway View, although it doesn’t seem long since the Queen’s coronation to me. I was a young man then, but at least this time I will be dry and warm.

“I think King Charles III will be a good monarch, though he does have big shoes to fill.”

Pictures from Roy's time in the Armed Forces.

Sarah Barnes, home manager, said: “Hearing the amazing memories Roy and our other residents have of the last coronation is simply incredible – we want to make King Charles III’s coronation just as special for them.

“On Thursday, May 4, at 11am, we’ll be throwing our King’s Coronation Party for our residents, their families, and anyone in the community who wants to join us. All are welcome, so please get in touch if you would like to attend.”

To book a place at the King’s Coronation Party at Fairway View or to find out more, call the home on 0115 975 8771 or email [email protected]

A plaque commemorating Roy Blake's time in the Grenadier Guards.

