Guide Dogs training centre in Nottingham to open its doors this weekend for a doggy tea party – and you’re invited!

A dog training centre in Nottingham, where the city’s guide dogs are trained, is opening its doors to the public this weekend for a dog-themed tea party.
By Eleanor StephensContributor
Published 15th Jun 2023, 16:12 BST- 1 min read

Volunteers from sight loss charity Guide Dogs will run the event at The Nottingham Guide Dogs centre in Phoenix Business Park, near Bulwell, on Saturday, June 17, fron noon-3pm, with everyone welcome.

They will be joined by dogs of all ages from the charity, including guide dog puppies and working guide dogs.

The training centre has recently been extended and is the charity’s second largest dog training site in the Midlands.

Trainee guide dog Ned at Guide Dogs' Nottingham office.Trainee guide dog Ned at Guide Dogs' Nottingham office.
Nichola Bonsall, Guide Dogs community fundraising relationship manager for Nottingham, said: “We’re very excited to be opening our Nottingham training centre this Saturday to the public for a Guide Dogs Tea Party.

“We’ll be joined by dogs of all ages, who are either training to be guide dogs, or who are already working as a guide dog, providing vital support to someone with sight loss.

“It costs more than £55,000 to support a guide dog from birth to retirement and we rely almost entirely on public donations to keep our life-changing services running, so events like this are important to help us raise funds.

Trainee guide dog Ned at the Guide Dogs Nottingham office.Trainee guide dog Ned at the Guide Dogs Nottingham office.
“We look forward to meeting you this Saturday and giving you an insight into the fantastic work we do as a charity.”

