A 31-year-old man was arrested at around 5.30am on Tuesday, June 13 after three people were tragically killed and three others injured.

A team of dedicated detectives is continuing to question the suspect and building up a strong picture of what happened that morning.

This has included CCTV gathering, forensics, eye-witness accounts and searching a number of properties in the city.

Police have been given more time to question the suspect in the Nottingham attacks

The suspect is a former University of Nottingham student but this is not believed to be connected with the attack.

Police believe the suspect carried out the knife attacks on two University of Nottingham students – Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both aged 19 – just after 4am on June 13.

He then made his way by foot to a supported living complex in Mapperley Road but was denied entry – this was not reported to police at the time.

He then continued on foot to Magdala Road where he killed 65-year-old school caretaker Ian Coates and stole his van.

He then attempted to run over a man in the Milton Street area, who remains in a serious condition in hospital.

He then tried to run over two other pedestrians in the Sherwood Street area who are believed to have suffered minor injuries.

Police have referred this part of the incident to the IOPC, as a marked police car followed behind the suspect’s van for a short distance before it collided with the two pedestrians.

Police then detained the suspect by using a taser when the vehicle was stopped.

The families of all victims are being supported by specially trained officers.