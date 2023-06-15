People lit candles to remember the victims at the Hucknall vigil

Three people were killed on Tuesday morning and three more people are in hospital after being run over by a van.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

In Bulwell, where one of the victims, 65-year-old Ian Coates used to work, an event was held at St Mary's Church.

Mr Coates, a former caretaker at Bulwell Academy, was described by one of his sons, James, as 'everyone's friend, always willing to help.'

The vicar at St Mary's Church on Highbury Road, Father Andrew Fisher, said: "I thought it fitting to hold the vigil because these tragic deaths have impacted on all of us."

Meanwhile, in Hucknall, a vigil was held at Watnall Road Baptist Church and was attended by 40 people ranging in age from approximately 12 to 80.

The minister, Simon Robinson, started the service with a time of reflection and prayer before inviting attendees to visit one of three ‘stations’ around the church where they could light a candle in remembrance of the victims, share their thoughts on a post-it wall or read some verses chosen for the occasion.

People also shared their thoughts on a special post-it note wall

Mr Robinson said: As a church we share the devastation that the community feels right now.

"It’s hard to know what to say or do in times like this but we believe in a God that hears and answers prayer and we just wanted to create a space for people to share their thoughts and prayers with Him whether they’re part of the church family or not.

"Along with other churches across Hucknall and Nottingham we’ll continue to pray for the town, city and communities affected by the tragedy.”

Speaking in Parliament, Bulwell MP Alex Norris said it was now important for everyone in the community to come together and support each other.

Posting on his Facebook page, Hucknall MP Mark Spencer said: “My deepest condolences go to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives, and to those injured.

I would like to thank our police and emergency services for their swift action and their continued efforts to keep us safe.

"As a community, we need to stick together and not let this incident divide us and look after all those affected.”

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall Central on Ashfield Council and Hucknall South on Nottinghamshire Council, said: “These murders have devastated not just the community of Nottingham, but places like Bulwell, Hucknall and the rest of the world.

"We’d like to pass on our condolences to the families and friends of those sadly killed.

"We would also like to pay tribute to the emergency services and to the local media for keeping worried residents informed about what went on.

"We sincerely hope that this never happens again.