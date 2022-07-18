The Hucknall firefighters were joined by crews from Hucknall, Stockhill, Stapleford, Eastwood and Alfreton to attend the incident on Salmon Lane on Sunday, July 17, which saw a stable block and surrounding paddock land ablaze.

Crews tackled the fire using one main jet, two hose reels and a water carrier.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Hucknall firefighters attended major incidents in Annesley Woodhouse and Giltbrook

Hucknall firefighters were also called to help tackle a huge grass fire in Giltbrook the same day.

The blaze, on Halls Lane covered appropriately 10,000 sqm.

Eastwood firefighters, who were among the other crews tackling the fire, posted on Facebook: “This was a very challenging incident due to the current weather.

“But not all heroes drive fire engines – some of them live on Wessex Drive in Giltbrook where residents kindly provided a shelter and refreshments.