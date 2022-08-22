Hucknall boy in serious condition in hospital after house fire

Police and fire services attended the incident on Coronation Road on the morning of Thursday, August 18.

The Air Ambulance is also believed to have been sent to the incident but the boy was ultimately taken to hospital by land ambulance.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to reports of a house fire in Coronation Road, Hucknall, shortly after 8.20am on Thursday,18 August 2022.

The fire broke out on Coronation Road in the town. Photo: Google

“A boy was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

“There were no reports of any other injuries.

“The cause of the fire is not currently being treated as suspicious.

"An investigation remains ongoing but we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.”

A Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “On Thursday, August 18, crews from Ashfield, Hucknall and Stockhill fire stations were called to a house fire on Coronation Road in Hucknall.

"A neighbour rang 999 just before 8.20am that morning after seeing black smoke coming out from one of the front windows.

"Crews used four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, positive pressure ventilators, thermal imaging cameras and a short extension ladder to clear the smoke and extinguish the fire. The fire was located on the first floor of the property.

“One person was given emergency aid by crews before the arrival of EMAS.

"They were then taken to QMC.

"A joint investigation into the cause of the fire began on August 18.

We were in the surrounding areas on Saturday, August 20 to give safety advice to residents and make sure properties have working smoke alarms.

An EMAS spokesperson said: “We received a call at 8.22am on August 18 to a private address in Hucknall.

“The caller reported a medical emergency.

“We sent two paramedics in fast response cars, two crewed ambulances and the hazardous area response team.