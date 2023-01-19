Residents of Hazelgrove Care Home, on Farley’s Lane, created the shop themselves, crafting all the props by hand.

Making a rotating doner meat holder, cash register and oven from scratch the residents loved utilising their creativity, and said the result was tasty too.

Advertisement

One resident said: “I was excited by making the props and felt very involved in the whole opportunity. I got to make my own kebab in the shop and it tasted wonderful. I was happy to be there.”

Hazelgrove care home specialise in the Montessori approach to care, offering independence and purpose to its residents.

Another resident said: “I was looking forward to going to the Hazelgrove kebab shop, because it’s been so long since I last had a kebab and tasting all the different sauces.

“I also liked sharing the day with everyone.”

Advertisement

Camelia Bran, home manager, said: “At Hazelgrove, we make it our purpose to give all our residents the opportunity to enjoy and take part in our daily activities.

“The kebab shop was one of those memorable experiences where everyone had so much fun and was keen to get involved.

Advertisement

“I am very proud to be working with a team of dedicated staff who provide excellent support and care.”

Advertisement

Hazelgrove has been meticulously designed using the best practices in care, design, food and nutrition, and methods to enable the person to feel like they belong, have purpose, feel part of their community and to be fulfilled.

They practice the Montessori approach to care, which aims to enable individuals to live as independently as possible and have a place in their community to contribute and thrive. Its key principles focus on enhancing the home environment, improving the quality of life of residents and giving their lives purpose.

Advertisement

Hazelgrove is a part of the Milford Care group which has six care homes across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, two of which are rated outstanding by the Care Quality Commission health watchdog..

All the homes boast high social interaction, as well as homely surroundings and an appealing selection of facilities, suitable for every resident. They also specialise in residential care, nursing care, palliative care, dementia care, respite and day care.

Advertisement