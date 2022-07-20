Hucknall fire crews among 15 who tackled huge 'major incident' blaze in Blidworth

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service (NFRS) declared a major incident after what a spokesperson said was ‘a forestry fire’, which was ‘significant’ and might spread to crops.

Surrounding roads were closed and several homes were evacuated as more than 70 firefighters dealt with the blaze and it was early evening before residents were able to return.

Horses at nearby stables also had to be removed as the fire spread.

Smoke from the fire was seen billowing across Blidworth. Photo: Samantha Titherley

On it’s Facebook page, Hucknall Fire Station said: “Two crews from Hucknall attended this incident and worked through the night.

"A massive thank you to the public who ensured we had fresh water to drink.”

The hot weather also caused two incidents in Hucknall that were attended and successfully tackled by crews from other county fire stations due to Hucknall firefighters being involved with the Blidworth blaze.

A crew from Stockhill attended a fire in the open off Harrier Park Way just after midnight last night which resulted in between 100 and 200 square metres of grassland being destroyed.

And crews from Eastwood and Ashfield attended a fire in the open on land at New Farm on Washdyke Lane at 10pm last night where grass, undergrowth and a large tree were alight.

Matt Reavill, group manager at NFRS, tweeted: “Every single firefighter is praying for rain and cool weather