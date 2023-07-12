News you can trust since 1904
Hucknall site manager wins prestigious housebuilding award

Bellway East Midlands is celebrating after Dave Pringle won a prestigious industry award for the quality of his work.
By Prianca AdatiaContributor
Published 12th Jul 2023, 08:22 BST- 1 min read

These awards are the most prestigious awards for site managers in the housebuilding industry with only the best site managers across the UK rewarded for their excellence in construction standards.

Dave, aged 55, lives in Nottingham and has also won his eighth Pride in the Job award, this time for his work at Abbey Fields Grange in Hucknall.

He said: “This means a great deal to me and the team. It’s satisfying to have our hard work and attention to detail recognised.

Bellway Site Manager Dave Pringle has won his eighth Pride in the Job award. Photo by: BellwayBellway Site Manager Dave Pringle has won his eighth Pride in the Job award. Photo by: Bellway
“We all strive consistently to ensure every aspect of work at this site is carried out to the highest standards and that the houses we build are quality homes we can all be proud of and that customers will enjoy living in.”

Lee Wilkinson, Bellway East Midlands construction director, said: “Anyone who has been through the judging process understands how thorough it is and how high the bar is set.

“Site managers will be the first to tell you that this can only be achieved through a team effort, with everyone who works on the development playing their part in delivering homes of the highest quality.”

To find out more about the homes being built by Bellway East Midlands, see bellway.co.uk/new-homes/east-midlands

