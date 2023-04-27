Hucknall youngster Wins Rolls-Royce treatment in Royal artwork competition

Independent family funeral firm AW Lymn, has gifted a royal experience like no other to the winner of its Travel like His Majesty competition, which asked primary school-aged children from across the county to create their best crown drawings and designs.

The contest was launched in honour of King Charles III’s coronation on May 6 and saw more than 50 entries submitted from across the region.

The winner was determined by the highest number of ‘likes’ on the company’s Facebook page.

Winner Aurora, aged six, from Hucknall.

AW Lymn has announced Aurora Rovetto, a talented young artist from Hucknall, has won the competition and will enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime Rolls-Royce experience on Saturday, April 29.

She will be picked up in a silver Rolls-Royce Phantom VII, taken with friends to the bowling alley and dropped off back at home in the regal vehicle too.

Matthew Lymn Rose, AW Lymn managing director, congratulated all the talented and budding young artists who had entered the competition, saying the creations had brought smiles to faces all around the business.

He said: “We have been delighted by the fantastic entries for our competition and have really enjoyed joining in with our local communities’ enthusiasm as excitement for the Coronation mounts. There were lots of fantastic entries, but we are incredibly pleased that Aurora and her friends have had the chance to experience this unique opportunity. Congratulations again to Aurora on her fantastic winning entry.”

Laura, Aurora’s mum, said: “Aurora is over the moon her crown creation won the prize and is super excited to be sharing the experience with her family this coming Saturday afternoon. All the family are delighted for her and thank everyone who liked/shared her crown.”

