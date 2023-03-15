News you can trust since 1904
Hucknall’s Thriving Friday Market

Hucknall’s Friday market is going from strength to strength with several new faces joining the market.

By Ashfield CouncilContributor
Published 15th Mar 2023, 09:09 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 09:09 GMT

One of the new traders who has just started on Hucknall market is Hollie, owner and baker at Truly Scrumptious.

Hollie bakes and sells a range of homemade cookies, brownies, cakes, blondies, and her best-selling cookie pies which come in a range of flavours including Biscoff, Oreo, and Kinder Bueno.

Truly Scrumptious started as a hobby for Hollie, and she started standing at the Friday market since the start of January and has no intentions of stopping.

Truly Scrumptious joins the variety of stallholders, including Tony who sells flowers and plants, Graham’s free-range eggs, and Munchies & more which has a large selection of pre-packaged crisps, sweets and chocolates at bargain prices. Other stalls sell fruit and vegetables, Indian snacks and food, jewellery, dog treats and accessories, fresh fish, bath bombs, clothing, bags, blankets, and woodwork.

Hucknall’s outdoor market has been based on the pedestrianised High Street since June 2017 and has always been popular with residents and traders. The market also operates on a Saturday. Ashfield Council offers two hours free parking in all town centre car parks, giving visitors the perfect chance to enjoy the market.

Coun John Willmott, a regular at the market, said “Hucknall’s outdoor market is one of the highlights in Hucknall, it’s an incredibly popular market and I am pleased to see how well it is doing.

“It’s important that residents keep supporting our fantastic market and the traders who make their living here. Hucknall market seems to be bucking the national trend and long may it continue.”

