An investigation by Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service concluded that there had been nothing suspicious about the blaze, which happened on November 14.

And the cause has now been confirmed as accidental.

A Nottinghamshire Fire Service spokesperson said: “It was accidental due to combustible materials coming into contact with a heat source.

The huge blaze on Wigwam Lane in Hucknall that sent black smoke pouring across the town started accidentally, a investigation has concluded. Photo: Paul Atherley

"Over 5,000 square metres of the premises were damaged.”

At its height, more than 70 firefighters from crews throughout Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire were tackling the blaze which created a huge black cloud of smoke that could be seen for miles around.

Roads around the area were closed and residents were urged to keep their doors and windows closed.

Initially, crews from Hucknall, Stockhill and Arnold were dispatched to tackle the blaze.

These were later joined by crews from Ilkeston, Newark, Ashfield and Blidworth, along with command support from Mansfield, a water carrier from Clay Cross and welfare unit from Belper.

Later on, crews from Collingham, Tuxford and Edwinstowe were also drafted in.