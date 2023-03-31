News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
2 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
3 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
3 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
5 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
5 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Jubilee Court care home and students from Holgate Primary School meet up for pen pal club.

Residents at Hucknall’s Jubilee Court care homewere thrilled to start a pen pal club with a selection of children from a nearby primary school.

By Alexander ShawContributor
Published 31st Mar 2023, 16:07 BST- 1 min read

Children from Holgate Primary School visited the Nabbs Lane home to enjoy some snacks and play games, with residents sharing stories from their youth.

At Jubilee Court, the team recognises the positive impact intergenerational relationships have on both adults and children and encourage residents to take part in such activities.

Residents and the children have been writing monthly cards and letters to one another, which has allowed them to develop a strong relationship.

Holgate Primary students at the home.
Holgate Primary students at the home.
Holgate Primary students at the home.
Most Popular
Read More
Teens armed with hammer or axe try to break into container at Hucknall café

Deborah Mills, Jubilee Court wellbeing lead, said: “Letter writing let the residents express themselves, develop connections with younger generations and can help older adults feel a greater sense of fulfilment. It provides an opportunity for both young and old to learn new skills. It has been wonderful to see everyone meeting up and seeing the joy the new friendships bring.”

A resident with a student from Holgate Primary School.
A resident with a student from Holgate Primary School.
A resident with a student from Holgate Primary School.
A resident with one of the pupils.
A resident with one of the pupils.
A resident with one of the pupils.
A resident concentrates on his letter.
A resident concentrates on his letter.
A resident concentrates on his letter.
A resident pens a letter.
A resident pens a letter.
A resident pens a letter.
A resident pens a letter.
A resident pens a letter.
A resident pens a letter.
ResidentsHucknall