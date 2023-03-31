Jubilee Court care home and students from Holgate Primary School meet up for pen pal club.

Children from Holgate Primary School visited the Nabbs Lane home to enjoy some snacks and play games, with residents sharing stories from their youth.

At Jubilee Court, the team recognises the positive impact intergenerational relationships have on both adults and children and encourage residents to take part in such activities.

Residents and the children have been writing monthly cards and letters to one another, which has allowed them to develop a strong relationship.

Holgate Primary students at the home.

Deborah Mills, Jubilee Court wellbeing lead, said: “Letter writing let the residents express themselves, develop connections with younger generations and can help older adults feel a greater sense of fulfilment. It provides an opportunity for both young and old to learn new skills. It has been wonderful to see everyone meeting up and seeing the joy the new friendships bring.”

A resident with a student from Holgate Primary School.

A resident with one of the pupils.

A resident concentrates on his letter.

A resident pens a letter.

