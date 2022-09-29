Motorists urged to be cautious following series of serious collisions on Nottinghamshire roads

A motorcyclist aged in his 20s suffered ‘potentially life-threatening injuries’ when his motorcycle was in collision with a car near King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton.

The following night, two teenagers died in a collision on Southwell Road on Gonalston in an incident where Nottinghamshire Police said two other young people were left seriously injured.

Then last Saturday evening, a four-car collision on the A46 resulted in the death of a man in his 20’s.

Police are urging motorists to drive carefully and safely.

Advertisement

Bryn Coleman, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) area manager, Nottinghamshire Road Safety Partnership chairman and NFRS head of prevention and protection, said: “Every year the emergency services attend hundreds of collisions on our roads, and many of them are serious.

“Alongside our blue-light partners, we do everything in our power to help those involved and minimise the devastation caused to loved ones and communities.

“Unfortunately, I have experienced and seen the sadness and frustration when we are unable to do more than we can for people who have been injured or lost their lives, far too many times.

Advertisement

“Following these recent tragic incidents, I would like to urge all motorists to take extra care on our roads.”

Sergeant Mark Baker, of Nottinghamshire Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “One of the worst jobs a police officer ever has to do is tell somebody their loved one has died in a road traffic collision.

“Our officers have attended a shocking number of fatal collisions recently and it is heartbreaking to have to knock on someone’s door and give them the awful news their loved one will not be coming home.

“Officers from across the county regularly carry out operations in a bid to reduce the number of serious and fatal incidents on our roads.

Advertisement

“We will continue to push these kinds of operations and make it perfectly clear if you are found to be breaking the law and placing people’s lives at risk you will be arrested and dealt with.

“I would like to remind every driver to drive carefully and safely, which will protect themselves and others.

“By listening to this advice, adhering to the law and simply just using basic safety advice it could be the difference between life and death – so please take note and help us keep road users safe.”

Nottinghamshire Police said motorists can greatly reduce their chances of being injured in a collision by:

Advertisement

Always wearing a seatbelt;

Driving to the road and weather conditions;

Keeping a safe distance, a two-second gap, from the vehicle in front;

Being conscious of speed and sticking to the limits;

Advertisement

Never driving under the influence of drink or drugs;

Not being distracted at the wheel – for example by a mobile phone;